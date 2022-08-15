Kim Kardashian Poses in Bikini and Thigh-High Boots in Gym

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Good & QUESTIONABLE Fashion Moments

Talk about a werk out.

Kim Kardashian brought the glamour to the gym in her latest set of social media thirst traps.

In a series of pics shared to Instagram on Aug 14, the 41-year-old is seen posing up against fitness equipment wearing a nude-colored string bikini teamed with thigh-high hunter-camo print boots from her ex Kanye West's Yeezy collection.

She captioned the sexy snaps, "I do my own heavy lifting." See the pics here.

In another post, the SKIMS mogul shared a gritty, behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot, set to her friend Ciara's song "Paint It, Black."

Kim's latest post comes hot-on-the-heels of her breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Aug. 1, E! News broke the news that the couple called it quits after nine months of dating and decided to just be friends, according to sources close to the two.

The insiders share that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."