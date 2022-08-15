Kim Kardashian Poses in Bikini and Thigh-High Boots in Gym

Talk about a werk out.
Kim Kardashian brought the glamour to the gym in her latest set of social media thirst traps.
In a series of pics shared to Instagram on Aug 14, the 41-year-old is seen posing up against fitness equipment wearing a nude-colored string bikini teamed with thigh-high hunter-camo print boots from her ex Kanye West's Yeezy collection.
She captioned the sexy snaps, "I do my own heavy lifting." See the pics here.
In another post, the SKIMS mogul shared a gritty, behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot, set to her friend Ciara's song "Paint It, Black."
Kim's latest post comes hot-on-the-heels of her breakup with boyfriend Pete Davidson. On Aug. 1, E! News broke the news that the couple called it quits after nine months of dating and decided to just be friends, according to sources close to the two.
The insiders share that while the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," they found that the long-distance dynamic and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Pete has been spending part of the summer in Australia working on the movie Wizards!. As for Kim, she continues to co-parent her four kids—North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—with Kanye. However, this doesn't mean the Kardashians star getting back together with their father. Another insider previously told E! News that the former couple's divorce is moving ahead.
In fact, another source revealed that Kim was not happy with rapper after he mocked her breakup with the Saturday Night Live alum, posting then quickly deleting a fake New York Times newspaper on Instagram with the headline "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."
"Kim is upset," the source close to the situation exclusively shared with E! News on Aug. 8. "Not only is she sad from the breakup, but this on top of it has tested her mentally."
The source added that Kim is "not okay with this type of behavior and won't tolerate her loved ones being treated like this."