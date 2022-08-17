How This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Is Sharing Her Heart Through the Power of Live Music

Watch : How This Is Us Reignited Chrissy Metz's Love for Music

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

It's hard not to fall in love with Chrissy Metz.

For six seasons, the actress formed a special relationship with viewers as she played Kate Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. She also inspired readers with her personal memoir This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.

Now, the 41-year-old is hoping to connect with fans through a passion that has been part of her life ever since she was a kid—singing.

"Playing Kate sort of renewed not only my love and my desire to want to pursue music as a career, but just to share my heart in a different way than just as Kate Pierson," Chrissy exclusively shared with E! News. "Every single hiatus between seasons, I would come up to Nashville and song write."