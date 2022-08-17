How This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Is Sharing Her Heart Through the Power of Live Music

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
It's hard not to fall in love with Chrissy Metz.
For six seasons, the actress formed a special relationship with viewers as she played Kate Pearson on NBC's This Is Us. She also inspired readers with her personal memoir This Is Me: Loving the Person You Are Today.
Now, the 41-year-old is hoping to connect with fans through a passion that has been part of her life ever since she was a kid—singing.
"Playing Kate sort of renewed not only my love and my desire to want to pursue music as a career, but just to share my heart in a different way than just as Kate Pierson," Chrissy exclusively shared with E! News. "Every single hiatus between seasons, I would come up to Nashville and song write."
This month, she is showcasing the music that she's spent the last five years working on in a special tour titled Chrissy Metz Live at City Winery.
"Because this is a storytelling tour, I get to talk about why I wrote the songs and what inspired me and what the impetus was," she said. "It feels very intimate and I'm really excited about that."
Growing up, Chrissy remembered being in awe of Pink and Boyz II Men's concerts. More recently, she was inspired by This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore's performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. According to Chrissy, all the artists are following their dreams and connecting with an audience in an authentic way.
"To see anybody do what they love and just emote in a way that is so sincere and true and it's who they are and they're sharing their heart, that's why music to me is so important," she said. "I'm really inspired by anybody who gets up and shares their heart and their soul and does it in such a raw way."
If Chrissy has her way, her latest tour is only a taste of what's to come in her long music career. At the same time, she wants fans to know the acting bug hasn't disappeared.
"Acting is never going to go away and neither is music," she said. "I hope to meld them together at some point. I'd love to do Broadway. That's always been a bucket list for me, especially because it scares me to pieces. But if something scares you, I think you should do it."
Keep reading to see more behind-the-scenes details of Chrissy's tour. And find out when she's coming to your city by clicking here.
