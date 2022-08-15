Watch Lauren London Honor Late Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Watch : Nipsey Hussle's Accused Killer Found Guilty of Murder

The marathon continues.

Three years after Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At his posthumous ceremony held on Aug. 15, his longtime girlfriend Lauren London—who shares 5-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with the musician—shared a touching tribute honoring his legacy. The ceremony was also held on what would have been his 36th birthday.

"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always know that Hussle was destined for greatness," London shared. "This moment only amplifies that for us."

The actress continued, "Nip would've been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can't get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born in to and the power you have to change that reality for the better."