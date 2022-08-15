Francia Raisa Explains Why It's "Important" to Have Friends Like Selena Gomez

Watch : Francia Raisa Talks Important Friendship With Selena Gomez

For actress Francia Raisa, having solid friendships is key when trying to navigate life in Hollywood.

As the longtime bestie of actress and singer Selena Gomez, the How I Met Your Father star dished with E! News' Daily Pop about why it's "important" to have friends like Gomez in Hollywood.

"I think it's just important in general to have friendships in this industry," she exclusively told Daily Pop's Justin Sylvester and Loni Love on August 15. "It's really, really tough to find or just to kinda grow into, especially when people's careers start changing and stuff."

Not only did the BFFs share similar experiences growing up on the small screen—Gomez on Wizards of Waverly Place and Raisa on The Secret Life of the American Teenager—but they also share similar experiences as Latina women in Hollywood.

"I have a lot of industry friends that are Latinas, all working Latinas," the 34-year-old—who stars in the new podcast Love & Noraebang—shared. "I didn't realize how much I needed Latin culture in my life until I had it again."