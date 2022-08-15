Cardi B Credits Onions for Restoring Her Hair Back to Health

Cardi B is peeling back the layers behind her beauty secrets.
While the "WAP" rapper may have access to the best treatments and products on the market, she revealed the secret to her healthy hair is a particular tear-inducing pantry staple : onions.
"My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the water to wash my hair," the Grammy winner's Aug. 12 Instagram message read. "I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. I stopped cause I got really lazy."
Although one would expect for the onions to smell, Cardi pointed out that her homemade treatment is odorless, adding, "I notice [sic] that it's been giving a shine to my hair."
The 29-year-old posted close-up shots of her hip-length hair to showcase the progress she's made. In one video selfie, the star's hair gleamed in the sunlight and looked silky smooth.
Cardi didn't dive any deeper into her regimen, but Healthline previously reported that there are benefits to incorporating onion juice into one's routine.
"Onion juice may be effective for hair loss in some instances," the outlet claimed. "It may also restore luster and shine. Onion juice could also prevent premature graying of hair and treat dandruff."
Considering the "Press" rapper is planning to launch her own cosmetics line after filing a trademark for Bardi Beauty in April 2021, it's no surprise she's whipping up effective potions.
Plus, Cardi has never shied away from keeping it real about her procedures and treatments. In June, the award-winning rapper told her Instagram followers that she wanted to get a tummy tuck after welcoming her and Offset's son Wave, who was 8 months at the time of her post.
According to Cardi, she was "a little heavier than usual" and noted the portion of her stomach that she didn't like, adding, "I want to get rid of it."
"I think Wavey did me wrong," she continued, "so I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f--k out and do my f--king surgery. I'm over it."
She quipped, "Me and surgery goes together bad."