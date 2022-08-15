See Lizzo Rock a Wedding Dress--and Makeout With a Tree--in "2 Be Loved" Music Video

Watch : Lizzo Soaks Up the Sun in a Bikini Amid Kathy Hilton Drama

Here comes the bride.

On Aug. 15, Lizzo released the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," in which she stars as a stunning runaway bride who can't decide if she's ready for a relationship.

The three-minute video begins with the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, walking down the aisle in a white wedding dress to meet her bride, who she also plays. After reaching the altar, Lizzo throws her bouquet of flowers and takes off running, fleeing in a red convertible.

After her car breaks down in the desert, Lizzo then runs into a motorcyclist, played by model Tyson Beckford. But as the two lean in to share a kiss, the scene cuts and viewers see the singer actually kissing a tree as her bridesmaids laugh and record on their phones. The clip concludes with Lizzo and her girls drinking tequila while dancing around a bonfire.