See Lizzo Rock a Wedding Dress--and Makeout With a Tree--in "2 Be Loved" Music Video

Here comes the bride.
On Aug. 15, Lizzo released the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," in which she stars as a stunning runaway bride who can't decide if she's ready for a relationship.
The three-minute video begins with the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, walking down the aisle in a white wedding dress to meet her bride, who she also plays. After reaching the altar, Lizzo throws her bouquet of flowers and takes off running, fleeing in a red convertible.
After her car breaks down in the desert, Lizzo then runs into a motorcyclist, played by model Tyson Beckford. But as the two lean in to share a kiss, the scene cuts and viewers see the singer actually kissing a tree as her bridesmaids laugh and record on their phones. The clip concludes with Lizzo and her girls drinking tequila while dancing around a bonfire.
Last month, Lizzo shared how this song was the first record she made with famed songwriter and producer Max Martin, calling the track a "dream record."
"As someone who's been writing songs since I was nine, who studied music since I was 12, and who dreamed of being a performer, Max Martin is the dream collaborator," she told Apple Music July 13. "Recording it was like watching a legend in action. He's an extremely collaborative, open, creative soul."
She added, "The song is a callback to when pop records had key changes—that golden era of late-'80s and early-'90s pop when singers had massive records that were vocally impressive but also danceable, and the production quality was very intentional. I think it's a work of art. It's a masterpiece."