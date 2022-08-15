See Lizzo Rock a Wedding Dress--and Makeout With a Tree--in "2 Be Loved" Music Video

Lizzo is a stunning runaway bride in her music video for “2 Be Loved.” See who she leaves at the altar in the newly released visuals below.

Here comes the bride.

On Aug. 15, Lizzo released the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," in which she stars as a stunning runaway bride who can't decide if she's ready for a relationship.

The three-minute video begins with the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, walking down the aisle in a white wedding dress to meet her bride, who she also plays. After reaching the altar, Lizzo throws her bouquet of flowers and takes off running, fleeing in a red convertible.

After her car breaks down in the desert, Lizzo then runs into a motorcyclist, played by model Tyson Beckford. But as the two lean in to share a kiss, the scene cuts and viewers see the singer actually kissing a tree as her bridesmaids laugh and record on their phones. The clip concludes with Lizzo and her girls drinking tequila while dancing around a bonfire.

photos
Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

Last month, Lizzo shared how this song was the first record she made with famed songwriter and producer Max Martin, calling the track a "dream record."

"As someone who's been writing songs since I was nine, who studied music since I was 12, and who dreamed of being a performer, Max Martin is the dream collaborator," she told Apple Music July 13. "Recording it was like watching a legend in action. He's an extremely collaborative, open, creative soul."

She added, "The song is a callback to when pop records had key changes—that golden era of late-'80s and early-'90s pop when singers had massive records that were vocally impressive but also danceable, and the production quality was very intentional. I think it's a work of art. It's a masterpiece."

