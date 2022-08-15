How Chris Pratt Helped Jurassic World Co-Star Bryce Dallas Howard Fight for Pay Equality

A few years after reports surfaced that Bryce Dallas Howard was being paid less than her Jurassic World counterpart Chris Pratt, she has revealed that her co-star helped negotiate other deals.

Watch: Chris Pratt Helped Bryce Dallas Howard Fight for Equal Pay

Bryce Dallas Howard is reflecting on a time when she was at a disadvantage.

In 2018, reports surfaced that the Jurassic World actress was being paid an $8 million salary for her starring role in the film—which was reportedly $2 million less than her co-star, Chris Pratt. Four years later, Bryce is opening up about the pay disparity, saying that the gap was even wider than what was originally published.
 
"The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less," the actress told Insider in an interview published Aug. 15. "When I started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies and so your deals are set."
 
Although her deal for the three-film franchise was already set in stone, there were other deals left on table for revenue, such as affiliated games and goods—and that's where Bryce's co-star, Chris came in.

"What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn't been already negotiated—like a game or a ride—he literally told me, ‘You guys don't even have to do anything,'" she continued. "I'm gonna do all the negotiating. We're gonna be paid the same and you don't have to think about this, Bryce.'"

Added Bryce, "I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I've been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie."
 
Jurassic World, the first of the trilogy stemming from the original Jurassic Park franchise, raked in over $1.6 billion worldwide when it debuted in 2015. The 2018 sequel, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed close to the same, earning $1.3 billion at the box office. Jurassic World Dominion, which was released in May of this year, has already grossed over $974 worldwide.

(E! and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

