All You Need to Know About MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The Teen Mom franchise lives on.

MTV announced Aug. 12 that the casts of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 will come together for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the latest iteration of the beloved franchise. Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci McKinney are all confirmed to star in the new reality series.

What's more, a teaser reveals that former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans will make an appearance, though she's not an official cast member. As someone says in a voiceover, "It's happening! It's happening!"

Aside from the drama with Jenelle, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will see the moms face the typical trials and tribulations of raising a child. While some of the stars are now raising teenagers, others are still getting used to nighttime feedings and diaper changes. But through it all, they've got each other's backs. "If it wasn't for them," Briana says in the teaser, "I don't think I would be here today."