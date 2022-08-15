You Have to See Rihanna’s Extremely Daring Thigh-High Boots

Rihanna's boots were made for more than just walkin'.
The Fenty Beauty founder stepped out in the most stylish streetwear outfit on Aug. 13 during a late-night outing in New York City.
While no one would expect anything less from the fashion risk taker, Riri rocked an edgy ensemble that included daring thigh-high boots. The black shoes from the Y/PROJECT rose all the way to the top that they nearly looked like the star's pants or modern-day legwarmers.
In fact, the boots blended perfectly with the 34-year-old's black frayed denim skirt by R13, which she paired with a vintage oversized RZA concert tee, layers of gold necklaces, large hoop earrings and a vintage green snakeskin purse from Gucci. Her bold red lipstick and futuristic black sunglasses tied the whole look together.
Rihanna was spotted with A$AP Rocky later that evening, who looked just as fashionable in a brown plaid button-down thrown over a graphic tee and oversized denim pants.
The couple, who welcomed their first child together in May and reportedly had a baby boy, have been spotted out and about a number of times in recent weeks.
And just like Rihanna's incredible pregnancy style, her postpartum fashion has been unmatched.
Although the "Diamonds" singer showcased her growing baby bump throughout her pregnancy, she opened up about how hard it was for her to hide the news initally.
"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she told E!'s Justin Sylvester on Feb. 11. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts."
She added, "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."
The same month his little one arrived, A$AP shared a rare glimpse inside fatherhood, telling Dazed in May, "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what. I actually love to watch cartoons—I've watched Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."
"I hope to raise open-minded children," he continued. "Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."