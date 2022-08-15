Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's Ready for Her Baby Bump to "Just Be Huge Already"

Watch : Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Criticism About Appearance

Craving some chic fashion?

Chrissy Teigen offered a look at her maternity style in an Aug. 14 Instagram post. The author shared a selfie in which she can be seen rocking a half-up, half-down hair 'do, a pair of strappy high wedges and a black blazer over a matching crop top and shorts, giving fans another peek at her baby bump as she posed for the picture.

"The in between stage is my least fun stage," she captioned the post. "Just be huge already please!!!!"

Chrissy also gave a shout-out to her team, including stylist Alana Van Deraa, makeup artist Nova Kaplan and hairstylist Irinel De León, who tried to hide from the camera in the snapshot.

"Also very much love @hairinel in this pic," Chrissy added. "Don't worry we can't see you!!"

This isn't the first time Chrissy has shown her glam squad some love. In fact, the Lip Sync Battle host credited everyone who helped create her look for her pregnancy announcement, which she joked was "lollllll 44 people."