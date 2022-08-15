Zendaya Shares Her Hopes For Euphoria Season 3

Zendaya is feeling optimistic about Rue's future.
The Euphoria star and executive producer is already looking ahead to season three, and she's got big ideas for what's to come in the hit HBO series. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 13. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."
She continued, "What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season."
Lexi (Maude Apatow), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) have gotten their fair share of screen-time, so fans are hoping to see more of Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Gia (Storm Reid) on their own.
And while Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer) and the other students aren't in class that much as it is, Zendaya still thinks "it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school."
More than that, the Emmy-winning actress—who is nominated for her second lead actress award for the HBO series—wants to continue to give other stars their time to shine, saying, "There's so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that."
Among the large ensemble cast of character the series could delve into is Rue's sponsor Ali, who is played by Colman Domingo. The actor told E! News in July, he was hoping to see Ali beyond his role in Rue's life. "I want to see what happens when he's dating," Domingo said. "What's his work life like?"
Domingo's not alone in his hopes to see Ali happy. The character has become a fan-favorite over the past two seasons, and even earned the actor his first-ever Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama series. .
Zendaya and Domingo are just two of the Euphoria cast members up for awards. Sweeney and Martha Kelly also garnered nominations of their own, with the series picking up 16 total nominations.
See if the cast of Euphoria wins big when the 2022 Emmys air Sept. 12 on NBC and Peacock
