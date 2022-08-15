Van Hunt Honors "Wonderful, Loving, Funny" Halle Berry in Heartfelt Birthday Message

Halle Berry is feeling all the birthday love from her boyfriend Van Hunt.
On Aug. 14, the musician, 52, shared a video montage of the Bruised actress alongside a sweet message in honor of her 56th birthday.
"hi, baby," Van captioned the Instagram post. "it's ur bday, and against ur wishes i am screaming it to the mountaintops, and celebrating with the world the wonderful, loving, funny, and life-giving force you are. (H)appy (B)irthday, boo. i love you with everything i got."
The montage included several pictures and videos of Halle, including a goofy one of her sporting a mustache.
The Oscar-winning actress reciprocated the love under her boyfriend's post, writing, "thank you my sweetheart. i love you more than words can express- you are my person, that's a FACT ! you are real silly for that freddie prince mustache pic tho !!!"
Van and Halle went public with their romance in Sept. 2020. At the time, she shared a photo of herself wearing a newsboy cap along with a T-shirt, which read, "Van Hunt" on the front.
The Catwoman actress captioned the Instagram post, "now ya know," along with a heart emoji and a foot emoji.
The following year, the pair made their red-carpet debut together at the Oscars. "I'm a rookie," Van told Giuliana Rancic on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet in April 2021. "So, she is showing me all the details."
That September, Halle gushed about Van, telling Women's Health that he fulfills her life.
"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she shared. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."