Meet Love Island USA's Hot New Bombshell, Joel Bierwert

Love Island USA's group of sexy singles has grown by one.

The Peacock series' Aug. 14 episode saw new Islander Joel Bierwert enter the villa, and his arrival certainly did not go unnoticed. Katherine Gibson and Sydney Paight were especially interested—nay, relieved—to hear about the new addition, as they were previously at risk of going home. However, Joel didn't just catch their eyes. Despite being coupled up with Isaiah Campbell, Phoebe Siegel also seemed to be excited at the idea of a new potential prospect.

There's no telling who Joel will hit it off with, but we do know a few things about the first-time Islander himself. The 27-year-old is a welder and fabricator currently living in Northampton, Massachusetts, where he spends much of his free time training as a competitive bodybuilder. Joel's clearly athletic outside of the weight room too, as he claims to have once swam an open water mile with former Olympian Elizabeth Biesel.