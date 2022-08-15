Don't Miss This 50% Discount on the TikTok-Famous Tan-Luxe Tanning Drops

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A lot of us want a glowing summer tan, but we all know the importance of putting on sunscreen and avoiding those UV rays. Thankfully, faux tans have evolved from their orange, streaky, stinky origin. There are so many great beauty products to choose from these days. If you want to faux tan your whole body, there are great options. If you want an instant, temporary tan, there's a product for that too.
If you are rolling your eyes thinking about adding another step to your routine, I have the perfect tanning product for you: Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops. All you need to do is add a couple drops to the moisturizer or serum you already use and you'll be tanning at the same time. It's that easy. If you want to amplify your tan, add an extra drop or two. If you want a subtle glow, you can go less.
This TikTok-famous product is simple to use and it's on sale for 50% off at HSN in two sizes. Get your tan on before this popular product sells out.
Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops
These tanning drops are available in two colors: Light/Medium and Medium/Dark. There are two sizes to choose from, 20 ml and 1 fl. oz.
If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from HSN shoppers.
Tan-Luxe The Face Self-Tan Drops Reviews
A loyal fan declared, "Will never be without this. Healthy, natural looking tan with so many compliments. I think it makes me look years younger and I need no foundation whatsoever."
Another gushed, "Where have these drops been all my life?!? WOW. I am not exaggerating when I say I have tried just about every self tanning product under the sun. Ive been in search of the perfect self tanner for my face for many years and Ive FINALLY found it!!! These drops are so easy to use - just mix 2-3 drops into my daily moisturizer and apply to my face in upward strokes... wash hands and VOILA! the color is incredible and looks super natural. I'm hooked."
Someone else raved, "Best self tanner there is! I have been self tanning for years and tried just about every brand and type of self tanner, and this one is my favorite. So easy to use, you can determine how light or dark you go, and fast drying. The color is fantastic, can't go wrong with this!"
A shopper reviewed, "The BEST! I've used a few self tanners, this is by far the easiest and most natural looking tan that I've ever got...and it lasts about a week!!! Just add a few drops to your moisturizer as directed."
An HSN customer said, "Like a Caribbean tan. Easy to use. No streaking. Just add a few drops to any moisturizer and you look bronze and beautiful!"
Another customer shared, "Best facial tanner on the market! Does not settle into pores and make you look dirty like other face tanners."
If you're not sure how to take off your self-tanner, here's your fool-proof guide.