Why Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Social Media

After being absent from Instagram for six weeks, Tom Holland shared why he was taking a break from social media. See what he had to say below.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 15, 2022 2:26 PMTags
CelebritiesInstagramTom Holland
Watch: Zendaya Celebrates BF Tom Holland's Birthday With Sweet Tribute

Even heroes need a break.

Tom Holland shared on Aug. 14 that he was taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health. In a video posted to Instagram, the actor explained to his 67.7 million followers that he'd previously deleted the app, but wanted to share a few things before resuming his social media hiatus.

"I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor said in the three-minute clip. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state. So, I've decided to take a step back and delete the app."

While Tom, 26, called his return to the platform "very, very brief," he said that he wanted to inform people about Stem4, a charity that supports positive mental health in teenagers, and The Brothers Trust, a philanthropic organization that was set up by the Uncharted actor's parents, Dominic and Nikki Holland

photos
Zendaya and Tom Holland's Cutest Pics

"There is an awful stigma against mental health," he added, "and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something we should be ashamed of."

Tom concluded his video message by telling his fans that he was "going to disappear from Instagram again," but thanked them for their "love and support." 

Trending Stories

1

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

2

See Greg Mathis Jr.'s Boyfriend Elliott Pop the Question

3

Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

His post garnered support from many stars, including Justin Bieber who wrote, "Love you man."

WWE wrestler Ricochet commented, "Man, you're an inspiration to so many. But what matters is your physical and your mental health, so take care and come back better than ever!" while rapper Kyle wrote, "love u dude." 

Trending Stories

1

Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

2

See Greg Mathis Jr.'s Boyfriend Elliott Pop the Question

3

Adele Sets the Record Straight on Rich Paul Engagement Rumors

4

Why Tom Holland Is Taking a Break From Social Media

5

Inside the Renaissance of Ben Affleck

Latest News

Zendaya Shares Her Hopes For Euphoria Season 3

Van Hunt Honors "Loving" Halle Berry in Heartfelt Birthday Message

Exclusive

Married at First Sight Astrologer Predict the Cast’s Future

RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Plans For Historic 15th Season

Lizzo, Jack Harlow, BLACKPINK and More to Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs

Meet Love Island USA's Hot New Bombshell, Joel Bierwert

Don't Miss This 50% Off Deal on the TikTok-Famous Tan-Luxe Tan Drops