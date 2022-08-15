Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday Celebrations Early With Magical Trip to Disneyland

Watch : Blake Lively Reveals 31st Birthday Plans

Spotted: Blake Lively enjoying a day at Disneyland for her birthday.

While the Gossip Girl alum doesn't turn 35 until Aug. 25, she kicked off the celebrations a little early by recently visiting the California theme park with her sister, actress Robyn Lively.

And it looks like they had a blast. They posed for pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, saw some Stormtroopers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, found the candle from Encanto and went to Disney California Adventure Park. But that's not all. Blake and Robyn, 50, also walked by the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and checked out Winnie the Pooh's 'Hunny' Pot apple. They saw some famous characters, too—including Mary Poppins and Bert, Jessie from Toy Story, Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, who Blake joked would be her date for the Met Gala next year.

All in all, it seems like it was a magical day. "Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early," Blake wrote on Instagram Aug. 14. "I'll wait…"