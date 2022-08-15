Blake Lively Kicks Off Her Birthday Celebrations Early With Magical Trip to Disneyland

Spotted: Blake Lively enjoying a day at Disneyland for her birthday.
While the Gossip Girl alum doesn't turn 35 until Aug. 25, she kicked off the celebrations a little early by recently visiting the California theme park with her sister, actress Robyn Lively.
And it looks like they had a blast. They posed for pictures in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle, saw some Stormtroopers at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, found the candle from Encanto and went to Disney California Adventure Park. But that's not all. Blake and Robyn, 50, also walked by the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique and checked out Winnie the Pooh's 'Hunny' Pot apple. They saw some famous characters, too—including Mary Poppins and Bert, Jessie from Toy Story, Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, who Blake joked would be her date for the Met Gala next year.
All in all, it seems like it was a magical day. "Find me a happier place on earth to start my birthday celebrations early," Blake wrote on Instagram Aug. 14. "I'll wait…"
While it's unclear how Blake will spend her actual birthday, fans can likely expect an epic shout-out from her husband Ryan Reynolds as the couple loves to troll each other on social media. Last year, Ryan, 45, marked Blake's birthday by resurfacing a video of Mariah Carey reacting to him lip-synching the words to her hit "Fantasy," captioning the clip, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25." And in 2019, the Deadpool actor shared a series of photos of the A Simple Favor actress not looking at the camera or with her eyes closed and wrote, "Happy Birthday, @blakelively."
Of course, Blake—who shares three daughters with her husband—has poked fun at Ryan on his birthday, too. In 2020, she posted a picture of Ryan with a birthday pie and teased, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married."
To see photos from Blake's birthday trip to Disneyland, scroll through the post above.