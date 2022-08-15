Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Enrolled at Purdue University

Millie Bobby Brown is now taking online classes at Purdue University. Find out what the Stranger Things star is studying below.

Millie Bobby Brown is heading back to Indiana—but not to Hawkins.

During a new interview with Allure, the Stranger Things star, 18, shared that she has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University, which is located in West Lafayette, Indiana. 

Millie says she will be studying human services where "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

According to Purdue's website, the school's human services program is "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills."

And while Millie's schedule will be getting busy with her new classes, that is not stopping her from focusing on her career. 

Her family's production company, PCMA Productions, is credited on the Netflix films Enola Holmes, its sequel Enola Holmes 2, which is due out this fall, and Damsel, which is slated to be released in 2023.

Millie is also working as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF, focusing on menstrual health and education for young girls. "It's a dream come true to become a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador," she shared in 2018. "I am looking forward to meeting as many children and young people as I can, hearing their stories, and speaking out on their behalf."

Ultimately, Millie just wants to help others, telling Allure, "All I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things."

She added, "I'm not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."

