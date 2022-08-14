Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support as Organ Recipients Identified

Two days after Anne Heche was declared legally dead, the actress is set to be taken off life support on Aug. 14.
A spokesperson for the Six Days Seven Nights star gave a statement to E! News that Heche's medical team is set to move forward with her wishes to donate her organs.
"Anne Heche will be taken off life support Sunday, organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to remove and then implant," the Aug. 14 statement read. "Anne will be taken off life support early Sunday afternoon after which the procedure will begin."
The statement continued, "Multiple organs will be transplanted, no specifics available on which ones."
Heche's family's rep previously told E! News that while she was legally dead on Aug. 12. at the age of 53, according to California law, her heart was still beating and was on life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who would be a match for her organs.
News of Heche's passing comes one week after she was involved in a fiery car crash. On Aug. 5, the Donnie Brasco star was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when it collided into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed, so it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home."
Three days later, Heche's rep told E! News that the actress had slipped into a coma and did not "regain consciousness since shortly after the accident."
After Heche's passing, her ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon has shared a heartbreaking farewell to the late actress and gave an update on their 20-year-old son, Homer.
"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said in a selfie video on Instagram on Aug. 12. "Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough, it's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by his family and he's strong and he's going to be OK."
In addition to Homer, Heche is also a mom to 13-year-old son Atlas, whose father is her ex-partner and Men in Trees co-star James Tupper.