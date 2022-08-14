Anne Heche to Be Taken Off Life Support as Organ Recipients Identified

Watch : Anne Heche Dead at 53

Two days after Anne Heche was declared legally dead, the actress is set to be taken off life support on Aug. 14.

A spokesperson for the Six Days Seven Nights star gave a statement to E! News that Heche's medical team is set to move forward with her wishes to donate her organs.

"Anne Heche will be taken off life support Sunday, organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to remove and then implant," the Aug. 14 statement read. "Anne will be taken off life support early Sunday afternoon after which the procedure will begin."

The statement continued, "Multiple organs will be transplanted, no specifics available on which ones."

Heche's family's rep previously told E! News that while she was legally dead on Aug. 12. at the age of 53, according to California law, her heart was still beating and was on life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who would be a match for her organs.