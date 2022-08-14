Another World Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Actress Robyn Griggs has passed away at the age of 49.

The soap star's death was announced by a friend in a statement posted to Griggs' Facebook page.

"With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn's passing," the Aug. 13 statement read. "However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories."

She continued, "I will never forget how open she was to telling her story and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so."

"RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you," the statement concluded.

Days prior to her death, Griggs' dad shared via her Facebook page that his daughter was going to be placed in hospice care, adding, "She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational."