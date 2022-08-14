Padma Lakshmi "Hoping for Swift Healing" for Ex Salman Rushdie After Attack

Watch : Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi REACTS to Emmy 2022 Nomination

Padma Lakshmi sent her well-wishes to her ex-husband Salman Rushdie as he continues his recovery from severe injuries sustained in a stabbing.

The Top Chef host, who was married to the author from 2004 to 2007, tweeted on Aug. 14, two days after the incident, "Relieved @SalmanRushdie is pulling through after Friday's nightmare. Worried and wordless, can finally exhale. Now hoping for swift healing."

The same day Padma spoke out, Salman's agent told E! News that the author's "road to recovery has begun," adding, "It will be long; the injuries are severe, but his condition is headed in the right direction."

In addition, Salman's eldest son, Zafar Rushdie, 42, shared a statement on behalf of the family about his dad. "My father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment," he said. "We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words. Though his life changing injuries are severe, his usual feisty & defiant sense of humour remains intact."