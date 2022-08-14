Tristan Thompson Shows Off Son Prince's Basketball Skills During a "Training Day"

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby No. 2

Like father, like son.

On Aug. 13, NBA star Tristan Thompson, who recently became a father of four, shared on his Instagram images of his eldest son Prince Thompson, 5, showcasing his own basketball skills during a "training day."

In a video, the child, whose mother is the pro athlete's ex Jordan Craig, wears a Chicago Bulls jersey bearing his dad's name while dribbling a ball, which he later swaps for another, while guided by a trainer. Tristan exclaims, "Keep it up!" and "Yes, sir!"

The athlete captioned the clip, "Starting them early."

Tristan also shared a photo of Prince smiling on the court while holding up a basketball.

The pro basketball player shared the images of his eldest son more than a week after Khloe Kardashian's rep confirmed that Tristan and the Kardashians star welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. The former couple are also parents to 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.