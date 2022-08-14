Mandy Moore Showcases Elegant Pregnancy Style as She's Honored at HCA TV Awards

Watch : Mandy Moore Reveals Life After This Is Us Has Been "Daunting"

Pregnant star Mandy Moore showcased a chic maternity look on the red carpet this weekend as she received a special award for her work.

The This Is Us actress and singer, who is expecting her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith, arrived at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards at the Beverly Hilton on Aug. 13 wearing a black, high neck, floral Rodarte dress with an attached cape, paired with black sandals.

"Never met a cape I didn't love," Mandy wrote on Instagram, "and this @rodarte dress is no exception."

At the award show, the star was honored with the Virtuoso Award, which is given to a person who has "cultivated the industry with their talent that expands well beyond a singular role." Her This Is Us onscreen husband Milo Ventimiglia presented her with the award.

In her acceptance speech, Mandy said, "Oh goodness, I've had so many people tonight ask me, 'Are you prepared? Do you have something prepared to say?' And I'm woefully unprepared. I'm eight months pregnant, so there's no cocktail or beta-blocker for me."