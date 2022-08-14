Amazon Reviewers Swear By This Genius Cleaning Ball To Keep Their Bags Dirt & Crumb-Free

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Got a problem with crumbs, lint and dirt at the bottom of your purse? We've got an Amazon find you're sure to love. It's a genius cleaning product Amazon reviewers can't stop raving about, it has over 4,100 five-star reviews and it's affordable at less than $15.

The Clean Ball by Sauberkugel is a small sticky ball enclosed in a honeycomb shell that was made to get rid of dirt and debris. It's super easy to use. All you have to do is toss it into your bag and let it do its thing as you go about your day. You can even move your bag yourself to help the ball roll around to pick up as much as possible. Once you're done cleaning your purse, just take the ball out of its shell and wash it under water.

It's a clever little cleaning gadget that takes very minimal effort to use. It's a lot easier than trying to shake out all the dirt and crumbs yourself. It's no wonder Amazon shoppers can't stop raving over how amazing the product is. In fact, numerous Amazon reviewers said they love it so much, they give it as gifts to all their friends.

To learn more and to get one for your purse, check out the below.