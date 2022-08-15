Watch This Married at First Sight Astrologer Predict the Cast's Future

The future is looking bright for the Married at First Sight cast.
As viewers continue watching season 15 of Lifetime's long-running reality show, many are sharing predictions about which couples will stay married once Decision Day comes around. But before fans make their final guesses, they may want to see what astrologer and psychic medium Jessica Lanyadoo has to say.
In footage obtained exclusively by E! News, the Astrology for Real Relationships author looked at the astrology charts of the couples from Married at First Sight. According to Jessica, many couples including Alexis and Justin have the highly desirable Sun+Venus conjunction.
"They like each other," Jessica said. "They want to be around each other. They can get along really well. One of them will be a bit controlling of the other. It's true that they make take turns playing that role, or it may be one of them more than the other. They have the ability to have a long-term relationship."
The same thing goes for Morgan and Binh, who also hold the Pluto+Saturn square. But according to Jessica, this placement could indicate control issues are on the horizon.
"If one of them does something in a way that the other one finds to be upsetting, things can get really hot really quick," she said. "These two are likely to have a lot of fights."
And then there is Mitch and Krysten who may have the Sun+Venus conjunction. However, their full astrology charts have raised Jessica's eyebrows.
"This is a relationship chart that concerns me because there is a difficulty that shows up around being honest," she said. "And I don't just mean verbally honest. I mean emotionally honest."
Before she shares too much, Jessica has one piece of advice that could apply to any couple hoping to build a long, lasting love.
"In relationships, we don't only need to like each other or love each other or have great chemistry," Jessica said, "we need to engage with our partners in a way that makes them feel loved and makes them special."
For more predictions, watch the video above. And watch Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.