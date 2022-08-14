Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Dead at 64 After Battling Meningitis

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of actress Denise Dowse.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star passed away Aug. 13, according to her family. The news came just days after she was hospitalized with severe meningitis. She was 64.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Tracey Dowse wrote on her sister's Instagram page. "Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my very best friend and final family member. Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has. I ask for privacy and your continued prayers."

Tracey previously disclosed Denise's medical condition in an emotional Instagram post.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse," she wrote on Aug. 9. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."