Comedian Teddy Ray Dead at 32

The comedy world has lost a rising star.
Teddy Ray, a comedian who was featured on the HBO series Pause with Sam Jay and the Comedy Central show How to Be Broke, has died just two weeks after his 32nd birthday.
The Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that the performer, whose real name is Theadore Brown, died on Aug. 12 at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
A police spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that that morning of Aug. 12, deputies responded to a call about a death at a home in the desert town. The spokesperson added, "The cause of death isn't known." The case remains under investigation, the coroner's office said.
Comedy Central paid tribute to Teddy, who was from the city of Gardena, on Twitter on Aug. 12. "Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," the channel's message said. "He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."
Teddy's final Instagram post, shared on July 30, was about his birthday. "Pulling up on 32 like…." he wrote, alongside a photo of himself inside a car. "Lord I thank you for another lap around this hot ass sun."
Following his death, comedian Katt Williams commented on his post, calling him "brilliant" and adding, "So sorry. Love u." Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson also commented, "Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy."
Teddy was also known for appearances on Wild 'n Out and the improv comedy courtroom show Cancel Court, and for co-hosting the MTV comedy clip series Messyness with Tori Spelling, Olympian Adam Rippon and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi.
"Love you Teddy," Snooki wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 13.
Insecure creator Issa Rae also paid tribute to Teddy, sharing a photo of him with a white heart emoji on her Instagram Story. Her media company, Hoorae, also honored the late comic. "Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray," read a message on the group's Twitter page. "Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets!"
—Reporting by Meriam Bouarrouj