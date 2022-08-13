Anne Heche's Ex Coley Laffoon Says Their Son Homer Is "Strong" as They Mourn Her Death

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres & More Pay Tribute to Anne Heche

Anne Heche's ex-husband Coleman "Coley" Laffoon has shared a heartbreaking farewell to the late actress, mother of their 20-year-old son, Homer.

On Aug. 12, after the Six Days Seven Nights star was declared legally dead at age 53 after spending days in a coma following a car crash last week, Laffoon posted an emotional tribute to his former wife on Instagram.

"In the wake of Anne's passing, I just want to say a few things. One, I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to," he said in a selfie video. "Two, Homer is OK. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough, it's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by his family and he's strong and he's going to be OK."

In addition to Homer, Anne is also a mom to 13-year-old son Atlas, whose father is her ex-partner and Men in Trees co-star James Tupper. Both Homer and James also paid tribute to the actress following her death.