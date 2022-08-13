Martha Stewart Says Pete Davidson Is Like "the Son I Never Had"

Watch : Martha Stewart Wants to Date Friends' Husbands After They Die

Just call her mama Martha.

After a meme suggesting that Pete Davidson could date or already is dating Martha Stewart following his recent split from Kim Kardashian went viral, the lifestyle guru laughed off the attention and clarified her feelings for the Saturday Night Live alum.

"Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," Martha told the Daily Mail on Aug 12. "He is a charming boy who is finding his way. I've invited him to come on my podcast and I look forward to hearing what he has to say."

Martha made her comments at the grand opening of her restaurant The Bedford by Martha Stewart at Paris Las Vegas.

E! News learned earlier this month that Pete and Kim called it quits after nine months of dating. Later, a photo of Martha holding hands with the comedian alongside the SKIMS mogul at the White House Correspondents' Dinner earlier this year started making the rounds on Twitter. The snap sparked cheeky speculation that Martha could be Pete' next high-profile love interest.