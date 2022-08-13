Lady A's Charles Kelley Thanks Fans for Support Amid His Journey to Sobriety

One week after Lady A announced their were postponing their tour, Charles Kelley checked in with his fans on social media as he takes time away from music to focus on his sobriety.

Charles Kelley is grateful as he remains on the road to recovery.

The lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Lady A, guitar took to social media to thank his fans for their support as he continues to focus on staying sober.

"I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety," he wrote on Instagram on Aug 12. "Y'alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks."

Along with sharing a family photo with his wife Cassie McConnell and son, Ward, 6, Charles also told fans he was looking forward to getting back on the road with his bandmates next year.

"Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won't take for granted, he continued. "I'm grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣"

Earlier this month, Lady A announced that they were postponing their Request Line Tour so Charles, 40, could put his health first

 

"Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make," the band, which also consists of Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Aug. 4. "We are a band, but more importantly…we're family."

The group continued, "We're proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together."

Lady A acknowledged that postponing the tour was a "hard" decision but the right one for the group. "It's early on this road," the statement continued, "but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together."

