Lady A's Charles Kelley Thanks Fans for Support Amid His Journey to Sobriety

Watch : Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey

Charles Kelley is grateful as he remains on the road to recovery.

The lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Lady A, guitar took to social media to thank his fans for their support as he continues to focus on staying sober.

"I want to thank everyone who has shown me so much support and encouragement so far on my journey of sobriety," he wrote on Instagram on Aug 12. "Y'alls kind words have meant the world to me and really lifted me up over the past few weeks."

Along with sharing a family photo with his wife Cassie McConnell and son, Ward, 6, Charles also told fans he was looking forward to getting back on the road with his bandmates next year.

"Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won't take for granted, he continued. "I'm grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health.⁣"