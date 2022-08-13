Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Naughty as She Joins Him on Tour

Mom, sister, aunt, reality star and Poosh founder Kourtney Kardashian has assumed a new role: Tour wife.
The 43-year-old is traveling with Travis Barker, who joined friend Machine Gun Kelly on his U.S. tour this week for his last few shows. On Aug. 12, Kourtney shared several Instagram photos of herself getting steamy with her new husband while on the road.
"Tour wife," she captioned one set of pics, which included images of the PDA-prone couple embracing staring into each other's eyes backstage and walking hand-in-hand.
Travis, 46, commented, "Tour life's better with you," and added a black heart and devil face emoji.
Earlier on Aug. 12, Kourtney posted photos of herself straddling Travis during a rehearsal. She captioned the post, "Time for drum practice."
Her husband responded, "Favorite time of the day," adding a black heart emoji.
Travis also posted a video of their PDA moment during rehearsal on his own Instagram. "Practice makes perfect," he wrote, to which Kourtney responded, "When you can't see and you're still the most," adding five fire emojis."
Kourtney geo-tagged the post Indianapolis. Travis performed with MGK performed in the suburb of Noblesville on Aug. 11, a day after joining the singer at his concert in St. Louis. The group has since headed to Cleveland.
Travis had tweeted before his Indiana show, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight." He later deleted his tweet.
Travis had only recently joined MGK's U.S. tour, which began earlier this month and ends Aug. 13 in Cleveland, while nursing some injuries. The drummer recently tweeted he has a "broken thumb and torn tendons." This follows his hospitalization for pancreatitis in June.
"Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb," MGK wrote on his Instagram Story earlier this week, "I convinced @travisbarker to come join us for the last couple days [of the tour]."
Kourtney and Travis, who wed in May, left Los Angeles last week. On Aug. 6, they were photographed on a commercial flight that TMZ reported was heading to Spokane, Washington.
A day later, the couple posted pics of themselves on a family lakeside vacation. They were joined by Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick, 10, and son Reign Disick, 7, and Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
See photos of Kourtney and Travis on tour together below: