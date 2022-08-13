Banana Republic's Extra 50% Off Clearance Sale: Get $3 Tops, $20 Sweaters, $40 Blazers & More Great Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Banana Republic has all the classy and chic styles you can wear to work, brunch, a casual daytime outing and beyond. They just have the type of clothing that can make you look and feel totally put together. While admittedly, Banana Republic can be on the splurge-y side, you can actually find some really great budget-friendly options by shopping at Banana Republic Factory. This weekend, it's the idea time to shop because they're having a huge clearance sale that you definitely don't want to miss.

Right now, Banana Republic Factory is offering an extra 50% off all clearance styles as well as 50% off pretty much everything else on site including new arrivals. With savings like that, you can find some pretty jaw-dropping deals like this $120 linen-blend blazer for $42. It's perfectly lightweight for the summer and it comes in a wide range of sizes. You can also add new pieces to your fall 2022 wardrobe by snagging these $20 pullover sweaters. They're originally $80, so you're getting an unbelievable deal. In fact, you can even find perfect-for-layering tank tops for as low as $3.

Be sure to check out Banana Republic Factory's extra 50% off clearance sale. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals and styles, check those out below.