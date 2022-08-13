Lulus Dresses & Sandals Sale: Get $60 Dresses for $7 & More Amazing Deals on Shopper-Loved Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Whether you need a dress for a friend's summer wedding, a cute outfit for date night, or some stylish pieces to add to your work wardrobe, Lulus has all the trendiest styles for affordable prices. In fact, it's one of our go-to places to shop cute cheap clothing online. The quality is great, the shipping is fast, and they always have sales that makes their already affordable prices even more budget friendly. In fact, Lulus is having a weekend sale right now!
From now until Aug. 14, you can take 20% off casual dresses and sandals using the code EASYPEASY. It's a really great sale that features dress styles for both summer and fall. Plus, items that already have reduced prices are also included in the sale. That means, you can find $60 dresses for as low as $7 with the extra 20% off discount. If you're shopping for sandals, prices start at $7 as well, and we've already noticed several styles and sizes have sold out.
Don't wait! Be sure to check out Lulus' 20% off sale on dresses and sandals today. We've rounded up some of our faves from the sale. Check those out below.
Can't-Miss Deals From Lulus' 20% Off Dresses & Sandals Sale
Lulus Double Vision Light Green Two-Piece Bodycon Dress & Cardi Set
This lightweight ribbed knit dress and cardigan set is the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall. According to one reviewer, the dress is comfortable, flattering and "hugs you in the right spots." It's originally $58 but on sale now for $7, which is amazing. Sizes range from XS to XL.
Lulus Back to Bliss Denim Blue Long Sleeve Backless Sweater Dress
The denim blue color of this this backless sweater dress is so cute and the dress itself is such a stunner. Best part is, it's on sale now for just $7.
Lulus Top of the Trends Twist-Front Cutout Halter Midi Dress
Lulus shoppers are obsessed with the Top of the Trends Twist-Front Cutout Halter Midi Dress. One reviewer said it was super comfy and soft, while another said they get so many compliments when they wear this. It's available in black and beach, and it's on sale for $23.
Lulus View from the Meadow Olive Green Off-the-Shoulder Dress
The View from the Meadow Olive Green Off-the-Shoulder Dress is a shopper-fave style with over 500 five-star reviews. It's an easy breezy sundress that's perfect for these last couple months of summer. There are seven colors and patterns to choose from, and it's on sale for $55.
Lulus Set For Life Tan Ribbed Bodycon Two-Piece Dress
According to Lulus shoppers, this "sizzlin'" two-piece dress is "literally amazing." It comes in black, light camel and blush pink, all of which are versatile and chic in their own ways. The pieces are made of medium weight ribbed knit that forms to your body perfectly. It's originally $58, but you can get it on sale now for $46.
Lulus Back To Beautiful Black Knit Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress
Looking for a black dress that's sexy, sophisticated and totally affordable? Look no further than the Lulus Back To Beautiful Black Knit Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress. It's originally $58 but on sale now for $12. It also comes in blue for $23, and orange for $28.
Lulus Autumn Daze Camel Cowl Neck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
We may be in the middle of one of the hottest months of the year, but the weather will cool down before you know it. When it does, you'll be glad you snagged a this elegant sweater dress for just $12!
Lulus Raise a Glass Olive Green One-Shoulder Midi Dress
Let's raise a glass to this gorgeous one-shoulder midi dress. It was made to be super soft and features a slinky strech knit that shapes and flatters. It's originally $69, but you can get it on sale now for $28. There are three other colors to choose from including a perfect-for-fall rusty rose.
Lulus Best Angle Magenta Ribbed Knit Bodycon Mini Dress
No bad angles here! As the description reads, "every side will be your good side" when you wear the Best Angle Magenta Ribbed Knit Bodycon Mini Dress. It's originally $54 but on sale now for $28.
Lulus Shield and Sword Red Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets
You'll be red hot in the simple yet chic Shield and Sword Red Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets. You can wear it casually or for a more formal event. There are several other colors to choose from like black and navy. It's on sale now for $36.
Lulus Make the Call White Button-Up Long Sleeve Mini Dress
This Lulus exclusive style features "crinkly cotton-blend fabric," a fitted bodice, a square neckline and a flattering a-line skirt with side seam pockets. It's flowy, pretty and perfect for the season. Right now, it's on sale for $55.
Lulus Cloyaa Citron High Heel Sandals
According to Lulus shoppers, the Cloyaa High Heel Sandals are stylish, fun and comfortable. In fact, one wrote these are "probably the most comfortable pair of heels I've ever owned." There are three colors to choose from, but the lovely citron shown here will get you the best deal at $15.
Lulus Greta Beige Rubber Lug Sole Platform Slide Sandals
These trendy and versatile platform slides will instantly elevate your outfit. They're originally $35 but on sale now for $20. We'd hurry with these as sizes are selling out quick!
Lulus Time To Chill Red Fuchsia Slide Sandals
These super chic slides have hundreds of five-star reviews with Lulus shoppers raving over how comfortable and easy to wear these are. While we're all about the red-fuchsia combo shown here, you can also get these in tan-rose gold, natural raffia and clear.
