Nordstrom Rack Jaw-Dropping Sandal Deals: 60% Off Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Put your best foot forward with a new pair of shoes... or two... or three. If you're thinking "I wish" knowing all too well that a shopping spree isn't in your budget, head over to Nordstrom Rack. It's the best destination for major discounts on all of your favorite brands.

Right now, Nordstrom Rack has some 60% off sandal deals on Birkenstock, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden, Madewell, Vince Camuto, Aerosoles, Nine West, Cult Gaia, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, BCBG, Crocs, and more top brands. There's no catch. There's no promo code to remember. Just pick out your favorite styles and the prices are as marked. Here are some of the standout styles from the sale.