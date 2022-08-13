Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling Are Teaming Up for a Movie and We Have All the Details

Watch : Ryan Gosling & Chris Evans Talk Action-Packed The Gray Man

Grab the popcorn, because the girl on the train and the gray man are joining forces for a new film.

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling will star alongside one another in the upcoming movie The Fall Guy, per a Universal Pictures press release. As for when this film will hit theaters, the project is set to come out March 1, 2024.

So, we have some time before we get to watch Emily and Ryan in action. In the meantime, here's everything to know about the project.

The Fall Guy is being directed and produced by Bullet Train and Deadpool 2's David Leitch. Also on the producing side is Ryan, Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train) and Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones).

While the plot has not yet been unveiled, the flick is inspired by the ABC TV series of the same title, per Deadline. And it's in good hands as the 2024 movie is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of The Fall Guy television show, Glen A. Larson, per the release.