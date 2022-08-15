Sit Back and Enjoy the Renaissance of Ben Affleck

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!

There's just something about Ben Affleck these days.

Not only because he and Jennifer Lopez have caused the most delightfully unexpected disruption of the space-time continuum by getting married almost 19 years after they were originally planning to do so, their January 2004 breakup instead hurling them in opposite personal and professional directions, seemingly never to join forces again.

Though it's a lot because of that.

Yet it's the founder of JLo Beauty whose radiant visage is greeting drivers on Sunset Boulevard from a 60-foot billboard, Affleck's been emitting plenty of that JGlow as well. In fact, when he and his once-again girlfriend hit the red carpet hand-in-hand at the Venice Film Festival last September, we couldn't get over how better-than-ever Affleck looked.

The tux fit perfectly and his beard was just right. But in hindsight... it may have been the happiness.