The QVC Big Beauty Sale Is On: Shop Deals as Low as $12 From Peter Thomas Roth, Clinique & More

From Too Faced mascaras to First Aid Beauty skincare, these are the can't-miss deals from the QVC Big Beauty Sale.

By Sophy Ziss Aug 13, 2022 1:00 PMTags
This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The QVC Big Beauty Sale is back with the best selection of items yet. Whether you're looking for skincare to help you recover from a summer spent applying SPF, hair care to tame your tresses from August humidity, or maybe just want to treat yourself to a little self-care, there's definitely something (or a few things) in this sale for you.

And yes, we're talking about that QVC, since they're so much more than you probably realized. Makeup, tools, gadgets, serums: Whatever you may need to get your Hot Girl End-of-Summer back on track, QVC has it at amazing prices. Individual products? Gift sets? Yes, and yes. We've done the hard work for you and scoured the sale, which has items up to 50% off from all of our favorite labels.

These are just a few of the top items we're recommending you add to your cart from this year's Big Beauty Sale. Hurry, before they sell out! 

Lancer The Method Polish, Cleanse & Nourish Discovery Kit

We'd always pay full price for Lancer, but saving on the Lancer The Method Discovery Kit makes self-care that much sweeter. According to Dr. Lancer, this harmonious trio works together to exfoliate, cleanse, and hydrate anyone's complexion. Best of all? You only need to use a pea-sized amount at a time, so this kit will last.

$68
$59
QVC

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench, Pumpkin and 24K Gold Mask Trio

No, you aren't dreaming: The Peter Thomas Roth Mask Trio is actually half-off right now. This coveted set includes one each of the Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, Water Drench Mask, and the 24K Gold Lift & Firm Mask. For, again, way less than you'd normally find them. 

$78
$39
QVC

L'Occitane 16.9-oz Cherry Blossom Shower Gel with Refill

What's better than an everyday indulgence like L'Occitane Shower Gel? A shower gel container that includes a refill, making this a gift for yourself and the environment. 

$49
$40
QVC

First Aid Beauty Hydrating Face & Eye 2-Piece Set

If your face and eyes could use a little help, this set from First Aid Beauty is to the rescue. Per the brand, the duo works together to hydrate and repair without irritation. Plus, you'll be saving 32% on it. 

$72
$49
QVC

Philosophy Super-Size Graceful Hair to Toe 3-Piece Body Care Set

This Body Care Set from Philosophy includes three products, but five uses. There's a dry shampoo, a gentle olive oil body scrub, and of course, 32 oz. of their famous Shampoo-Shower Gel-Bubble Bath combo. 

$99
$67
QVC

Whish Desert Collection Mojave Moon Dream 4-Piece Set

This dreamy Mojave Moon Collection from eco-conscious brand Whish is the perfect way to unwind. Scrub, soak, and calm with the help of refreshing botanicals (and yes, even a candle for the full spa experience from home). 

$59
$39
QVC

Josie Maran Argan Oil Best Selling Argan Ritual 3-Piece Kit

Honestly, Josie Maran's best-selling Argan Ritual Kit says almost everything you need to know about it in the name. Cleansing and nourishing and offering nearly endless possible uses per the brand, it's a trio that could basically be your beauty shelf on its own. And look how much you'll save on it! 

$89
$62
QVC

Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Too FemmeDeco

As if the waterproof formula weren't appealing enough on its own, this FemmeDeco Mascara from Too Faced boasts a too-cute butterfly design, too. Pssst...this mascara also made it on our list of waterproof favorites!

$27
$16
QVC

Smashbox Color Correcting Stick

Pair this lavender Smashbox Color Correcting Stick with your go-to concealer or foundation. According to the brand, it helps even the appearance of skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation for those with more sallow complexions.

$25
$13
QVC

Bed Head Blow Out Freak One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Addicted to blowouts? You're not alone. With the Bed Head Hot Air Brush, getting your favorite style from home will get a little easier. 

$59
$39
QVC

IT Cosmetics Naturally Pretty Palette w/ Brush & No Tug Liner

Remember the days when you could buy an all-in-one eyeshadow palette, perfect brush, and a matching eyeliner that won't tug on your lids? No? Well, thanks to the IT Cosmetics Naturally Pretty Palette, those days are about to begin.

$58
$40
QVC

Clinique All About Shadow Compact - Duos

Why buy just one hyper-pigmented eyeshadow from Clinique, when you could get a coordinating duo from one palette at half the price?

$28
$14
QVC

The end of summer doesn't have to mean the end of your sun-kissed glow. Here's what we recommend for a perfect instant tan, any time you want one.

