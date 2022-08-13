The Harrowing True Story Behind Five Days at Memorial

Watch : HBO's The Staircase Showrunners Talk Bringing True Crime to Life

Unless you were there, it's really difficult to imagine just how much damage Hurricane Katrina inflicted on the city of New Orleans in 2005.

And by damage, we don't just mean physical destruction. The people who experienced this natural disaster were forever changed by the aftermath, which left nearly 1,800 dead—as far as the authorities know. (As FiveThirtyEight wrote in 2015, officials didn't have the resources to keep track of the remains.)

Of the reported 1,800 people who died after Hurricane Katrina, 45 of the 215 deceased hospital patients recovered came from the Memorial Medical Care Center, an usually high number compared to the other hospitals, leading authorities to question just what happened.

Now, that story is being told in Apple TV+'s Five Days at Memorial, a truly heartbreaking and frustrating show which chronicles the events that led to the arrest of multiple hospital staffers. Keep reading for all you need to know...