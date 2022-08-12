Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."

The actress—who remained in a coma after her car crash in Los Angeles last week—died on Aug. 12 at the age of 53.

Homer's message continued, "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," added the 20-year-old, whom Heche shared with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."

His message concluded, "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."