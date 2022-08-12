Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death.
"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness."
The actress—who remained in a coma after her car crash in Los Angeles last week—died on Aug. 12 at the age of 53.
Homer's message continued, "Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
"Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me," added the 20-year-old, whom Heche shared with her ex-husband Coley Laffoon. "I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time."
His message concluded, "Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer."
Anne's exes James Tupper and Ellen DeGeneres also paid tribute, with him writing on Instagram, "love you forever."
Ellen sent a message to her family in the hours before her passing. "This is a sad day," she tweeted Aug. 12. "I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love."
Anne's family's rep told E! News on Aug. 12 that while she is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating. The family further explained that she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.
The Six Days, Seven Nights star's passing comes one week after she was involved in an Aug. 5 car accident. Anne's vehicle collided into a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the car was traveling at a high speed, so it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home."
Anne was treated on the scene and quickly transported to a hospital, where her rep said she was in critical condition. The rep explained that Anne had slipped into a coma and did not "regain consciousness since shortly after the accident."
She is best known for her roles in If These Walls Could Talk, Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer and the 1998 remake of the classic thriller, Psycho.