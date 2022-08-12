Would Jason Oppenheim and His Girlfriend Double Date With Chrishell Stause and G Flip? He Says...

Watch : Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

The sun hasn't set on this friendship.

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause may be exes, but that doesn't mean there's bad blood between the Selling Sunset stars. In fact, Jason and Chrishell, who are now both in new relationships, might be in the market for a double date.

While chatting with E! News at Netflix's Day Shift premiere on Aug. 10, Jason, who is dating model Marie-Lou Nurk, confirmed that he would be down to hang out with Chrishell and G Flip as couples.

"I could do it," he shared. "I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it. We could do it."

He added, "I'm in. Chrishell, if you're in, I'm in."

Now, it's not totally shocking to learn that Jason would be game. After all, the real estate broker did throw Chrishell a surprise birthday party last month at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.