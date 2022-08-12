Exclusive

Would Jason Oppenheim and His Girlfriend Double Date With Chrishell Stause and G Flip? He Says...

Jason Oppenheim revealed if he would be interested in going on a double date with his new girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk, his ex Chrishell Stause and Chrishell's partner G Flip. Learn his answer.

Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere

The sun hasn't set on this friendship.

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause may be exes, but that doesn't mean there's bad blood between the Selling Sunset stars. In fact, Jason and Chrishell, who are now both in new relationships, might be in the market for a double date.

While chatting with E! News at Netflix's Day Shift premiere on Aug. 10, Jason, who is dating model Marie-Lou Nurk, confirmed that he would be down to hang out with Chrishell and G Flip as couples.

"I could do it," he shared. "I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it. We could do it."

He added, "I'm in. Chrishell, if you're in, I'm in."

Now, it's not totally shocking to learn that Jason would be game. After all, the real estate broker did throw Chrishell a surprise birthday party last month at Catch Steak in Los Angeles.

"We're beyond cordial," he added. "We're very good friends still. We support each other. She's happy for me and I'm happy for her."

Jason and Chrishell began dating in April 2021, making things Instagram official during a July 2021 vacation in Italy with their Selling Sunset costars. However, the pair eventually parted ways in December due to their differing visions on starting a family.  

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Speaking of the split at the first-ever Selling Sunset reunion in May 2022, Jason noted that it was "a very difficult breakup." Meanwhile, Chrishell revealed during the reunion that she is in a new relationship with musician G Flip. 

But flash forward a few months and the pair have found their way back to their roots.

"Chrishell and I started off close friends before we were together, and we're back," Jason exclusively told E! News in a July 17 interview. "We're in a great place."

