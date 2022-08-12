Under Wraps 2 Trailer Arrives Just in Time to Get Us in Halloween Spirit

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Get ready for another spooktacular quest.

Disney Channel is kicking off this Halloween season "by taking the fans on another spooky adventure."

If you loved the original 1997 Under Wraps Halloween season classic​ as well as last year's remake, then this is for you. The new trailer, released Aug. 12, shows "even more mummies, more scares, and more fun​," according to Lauren Kisilevsky, SVP of Original Movies at Disney Branded Television.

The Under Wraps 2 trailer teases the usual haunts, with a blend of lighthearted and spooky ​scenes. In the latest installment, Marshall (Malachi Barton), Gilbert (Christian J. Simon) and Amy (Sophia Hammons) are on a mission to save "their mummy pal Harold and his beloved Rose" who are ​threatened by a new villain.

This threat comes in the form of the evil mummy Sobek​, who has "a thousand-year-old grudge against his best friend-turned bitter rival Harold" and "is unexpectedly awakened and out for revenge". But these three friends won't let that happen!