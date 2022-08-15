These $25 Levi’s Shorts Have Over 11,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews & Come In 31 Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to shorts, the look and fit can be hit or miss. It's hard to feel confident in shorts when they don't feel comfortable and flattering. With the hottest days of summer here, you might find yourself searching for a great go-to pair of shorts that won't break the bank, as colder fall days are ahead.

We think we found the perfect pair of classic Levi's shorts that come in 31 different colors, and many of those colors are on sale now at Amazon. For just $25, you can get the shorts that reviewers say are "amazing," the "perfect fit," and "super comfy."

With over 11,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, you can feel great about your purchase and confident while wearing these shorts. Scroll below for the versatile, comfy, flattering shorts that will keep you cool for the rest of summer.