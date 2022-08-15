These $25 Levi’s Shorts Have Over 11,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews & Come In 31 Colors

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to shorts, the look and fit can be hit or miss. It's hard to feel confident in shorts when they don't feel comfortable and flattering. With the hottest days of summer here, you might find yourself searching for a great go-to pair of shorts that won't break the bank, as colder fall days are ahead.
We think we found the perfect pair of classic Levi's shorts that come in 31 different colors, and many of those colors are on sale now at Amazon. For just $25, you can get the shorts that reviewers say are "amazing," the "perfect fit," and "super comfy."
With over 11,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, you can feel great about your purchase and confident while wearing these shorts. Scroll below for the versatile, comfy, flattering shorts that will keep you cool for the rest of summer.
Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
We love a classic pair of Levi's shorts. These ones have over 11,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and are on sale for 58% off now. Rock this pair of unique two-tone light-wash jean shorts, or choose from any of the 30 other colors. For just $25, you'll look effortlessly cool for the final (and hottest) days of summer.
Here's what reviewers are saying about these shorts:
"I waited a whole year to buy these shorts and I wish I wouldn't have! They are INCREDIBLE. i was a little worried about the size I picked but I just went off of what size my Calvin Klein Jean size."
"My Fav from now on! Perfect fit."
"Look, normally I dont write reviews even though I'm the person that will spend hours reading through them. So this is saying something- buy these!! I was on the fence after scrolling through reviews and not knowing what size I wanted. I got the Sansome straggler and the style is PERFECT! I'm 5'4", 132, curvy/athletic build and the 28 fits perfect!"
"Really like these shorts they feel very sturdy and look really cute! That being said they were larger than I anticipated, which is somewhat good because they do not stretch at all. I find it super helpful when people give specifics about how they fit so here goes: I'm 5'3, 117lbs and my waist is 25, hips 34. I got a size 26 thinking they'd be a little snug, not the case. They fit well on my hips but they're pretty loose on the waist. I hope this helps! Overall I really like them though!"
"New favorite shorts!! I ordered a size up. I'm normally a 28 but ordered a 29 because I wasn't sure on stretch. I have the lighter pair and the darker pair. The darker pair is a bit roomier and has less stretch than the lighter pair. They fit great and are not tight on your thighs. I highly recommend!! I am 5'6" and 145 lbs with athletic build. Ordered 29 in both pairs."
"They fit amazing, super comfy. Very happy with the purchase."