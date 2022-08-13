Why Bachelor Alum Ben Higgins and Wife Jessica Aren't Having Kids Anytime Soon

Watch : Why Ben Higgins Calls Current Bachelorette Season "Messy"

Ben Higgins is taking his time enjoying the honeymoon phase of marriage.

The Bachelor alum, who wed Jessica Clarke less than a year ago in November 2021, revealed he isn't rushing to have kids anytime soon.

"We're excited for kids," Ben, 33, exclusively told E! News while promoting his Aug. 9 appearance on E!'s Celebrity Beef. "I believe that, God willing, we will have kids. But right now it's not a conversation we have often and it's not something I believe either of us are craving. You know, you hear the 'baby fever,' I don't know if either of us have baby fever right now."

In the meantime, Ben and Jessica are focusing on their roles as parents of a fur baby.

"We do have a kid," he added. "It's a puppy and we're trying really hard to make sure that puppy is the best puppy possible...We're making good progress."

The pair tied the knot in a romantic ceremony at The Estate in Cherokee Dock in Tennessee after three years of dating.