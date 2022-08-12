How The Coen Brothers Inspired This Fool's Genre-Blending Episodes

Watch : "This Fool" Stars Talk Representing Latinx Community With Comedy

When This Fool creator Chris Estrada set out to make a show about a man from South Central Los Angeles, he knew there'd be some critics.

"I'm always skeptical when I see something that I think I relate to," the comedian told E! News, "kind of being like, 'Did they get it right?'"

But as time went on, his worries about viewer opinions faded into the background. Instead, Chris focused on what he knew he could get right, i.e. growing up in the L.A. community. "I was more concerned about how this is being authentic to my own life," he said, "and the neighborhood I grew up in, the people I knew and stuff like that."

With this in mind, Chris and showrunners Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson crafted a story that is uniquely witty and reflective of the South Central experience. And at the center of This Fool, which is executive produced by Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, is Chris' character Julio, who works at a gang rehabilitation non-profit and is "just a regular dude with existential dread."