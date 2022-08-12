This Update on the Mean Girls Cast's Group Chat Is So Fetch

Watch : Jonathan Bennett Dishes on "Mean Girls" Group Chat

The Mean Girls cast's enduring bond is beyond grool.

Eighteen years after the fan-favorite film first hit theaters, Jonathan Bennett—who played the iconic role of Aaron Samuels in the comedy—is giving an adorable update on his long-lasting friendships with his former co-stars.

"I talk to Danny [Franzese], I talk to Lindsay [Lohan], I talk to Amanda [Seyfried] every once in a while," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at Hallmark Channel's Christmas-Con 2022. "We have a Mean Girls group chat that lights up every October 3."

As die-hard fans recall, Oct. 3 has officially been dubbed Mean Girls Day because of the scene in which Lohan's character Cady Haron asks Aaron the date in an attempt at flirting.

"It's like a family," Bennett continued. '"We all got to be involved in this really special movie that meant a lot to a lot of people and you don't always get in your career."

His co-star Lacey Chabert—a.k.a. Gretchen Wieners—echoed Bennett's sentiments at Christmas-Con, telling E! "it's like no time has passed" since filming the 2004 film.