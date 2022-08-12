This Update on the Mean Girls Cast's Group Chat Is So Fetch

The Mean Girls cast's enduring bond is beyond grool.
Eighteen years after the fan-favorite film first hit theaters, Jonathan Bennett—who played the iconic role of Aaron Samuels in the comedy—is giving an adorable update on his long-lasting friendships with his former co-stars.
"I talk to Danny [Franzese], I talk to Lindsay [Lohan], I talk to Amanda [Seyfried] every once in a while," he exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at Hallmark Channel's Christmas-Con 2022. "We have a Mean Girls group chat that lights up every October 3."
As die-hard fans recall, Oct. 3 has officially been dubbed Mean Girls Day because of the scene in which Lohan's character Cady Haron asks Aaron the date in an attempt at flirting.
"It's like a family," Bennett continued. '"We all got to be involved in this really special movie that meant a lot to a lot of people and you don't always get in your career."
His co-star Lacey Chabert—a.k.a. Gretchen Wieners—echoed Bennett's sentiments at Christmas-Con, telling E! "it's like no time has passed" since filming the 2004 film.
"Jonathan, I just adore him," she gushed. "When you go through these experiences together and you're part of these projects and there's a real friendship and a genuine bond that's formed, it's just so nice to continue to travel the road together."
She continued, "It's nice to just have catch ups. When you care about people, it doesn't matter how much time has passed, you just pick up where you left off and that's the beautiful part of life."
Since Mean Girls, Bennett and Chabert have both become synonymous with Hallmark's annual holiday-time programming, and Bennett shared his excitement over being the official host of this year's Christmas-Con.
"It's such a fun event," he said. "We make these movies for Christmas all year long. We pour our hearts and souls into them, and then to show up here and meet all the fans that we make them for—you just get this big charge of energy and charge of enthusiasm to make more movies."
Check out their sweet interview above.