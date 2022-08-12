The MixtapE! Presents Alicia Keys, Jake Miller, Anitta and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Some songs are automatic keepers.
On Aug. 12, Jake Miller kicked off the weekend by releasing a feel-good song about taking care of the one you love.
"It's a really fun summer song and music video that we shot a few weeks ago," Jake told E! News on the "Keep Her" release day. "It's just such a fun video starring my girlfriend. We had the best time creating the concept and planning every detail. We did all the costumes and the makeup ourselves. We ran around Los Angeles just doing reckless stuff dressed up as old people. It was just a really fun time."
This New Music Friday is jam-packed with fresh tunes from artists like Alicia Keys, Rex Orange County, Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and more. See our top picks below.
Jake Miller—"Keep Her"
Before kicking off his 11-city 8 Tattoos tour on Aug. 17, Jake released a feel-good single detailing all the ways he hopes to keep his girl. "Made her mine, don't ask me how," he sings. "Now I gotta figure out how to keep her / How to keep her." Prepare to smile and feel the long in this addictive summer track.
Rex Orange County—"THREAT"
Described by RCA Records as an upbeat and melodic summer single, the release of "THREAT" comes just days before the band's biggest show to date. On Aug. 13. he plays a sold-out hometown performance to 20,000 people at Gunnersbury Park in London.
Anitta feat. Maluma—"El Que Espera"
Before performing at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, Anitta has released the second of three music videos for her new song "El Que Espera." Shot in Ibiza, this clip proves once again that Anitta has earned her spot as one of the top artists to watch in 2022.
Bella Poarch—"Living Hell"
When listening to Bella's highly anticipated debut EP this weekend, make sure to give some extra love to "Living Hell." Throughout the song, the breakout star takes back control of her narrative to let go of the pain that has been holding her prisoner and to develop the courage to reclaim her power. "To anyone who is also going through their own living hell, you will escape and I'll be right there by your side," Bella said. "This one's for you."
Hayley Orrantia—"Gasoline"
A toxic romance goes up in flames in The Goldbergs star's latest track. "I wrote this song after hearing my fiancé Greg Furman say to our friend, ‘It's hard to burn a bridge when you're standing on it,' when referring to an on-again-off-again relationship," Hayley shared. "That line sparked the whole concept. My producer Ben Zelico had a great idea for the hook that sums up that feeling of a toxic cycle."
Nicky Romero feat. Norma Jean Martine—"I Hope That It Hurts"
With an impressive combination of emotive vocals and organic, cascading melodies, "I Hope That It Hurts" is a breakup anthem that you'll be belting out in the shower, in the car or maybe after a few glasses of wine. "'I Hope That It Hurts' is a special song to me, as the whole creative process was quite a journey," Nicky shared. "I fell in love with the first demo of the song, but it was originally too far away from my sound. So my biggest challenge was to turn this beautiful song into something I felt comfortable with without losing the DNA of the original writing and Norma's voice, which captivated me when listening to the very first version of it. She really brought the song to the next level with her amazing performance."
Little Big Town—"Better Love"
With their tenth studio album, Mr. Sun, just over a month away, Little Big Town is giving fans another taste of what to expect with their latest release. "The attitude of this song is mischievous and lands squarely in Karen Fairchild's wheelhouse," co-writer Jimi Westbrook said. "It's fun to sing, too."
Alicia Keys feat. Brent Faiyaz—"Trillions"
In the middle of The Alicia + Keys World Tour, the Grammy winner celebrated the release of her new album KEYS II by debuting the vibrant and captivating new music video for "Trillions." Slow down this weekend and enjoy the powerful voice of the legendary Alicia.
Richard Marx—"One Day Longer"
In his upcoming album Songwriter, Richard explores the pop and rock genres while also delivering special ballads. But in his latest release, the artist dips his feet into country music on a track co-written by Keith Urban.
Lainey Wilson—"Watermelon Moonshine"
The country singer nostalgically reflects on the dauntlessness of teenage love—and finds amusement in just how confidently unversed to the world she was at the time—in her new track. It's a great tease into her upcoming album, Bell Bottom Country, coming out Oct. 28.
Ashley Cooke—"getting into"
After making her national TV debut on ABC's The Bachelorette in July, the singer is ready to drop a new song that describes all the ins and outs her new love interest should know before dating her. Will you accept this rose and catchy new tune?
Goo Goo Dolls—"Going Crazy"
On the heels of announcing a second leg of their nationwide Chaos in Bloom tour, Johnny Rzeznik and the band have released a standout track that harkens back to the band's power-chord alt-rock sound. More than 30 years after forming as a group, the Goo Goo Dolls still know how to create the hits.
Tyler Rich—"Trucks Don't Lie"
If you're driving all around this weekend, make sure to turn this one up. "A truck can tell you a thousand stories," Tyler said about his new song. "It can tell you someone's favorite teams. The color and build can tell you about their personality. Memories within a truck can tell you over and over again when someone is gone and so much more. 'Trucks Don't Lie' has some angst, a lot of heart and some heartbreak, all greased up together."
Steve Moakler—"Tennessee Girl"
This weekend, Make a Little Room for Steve's new album, including his focus track centered on a very special girl. "I'm so excited to get to celebrate this album in person with our audience," Steve told E! News. "I've been imagining it since we were in the studio. The songs feel really personal when they are written, but the live show is usually this cool moment when I realize how shared our experiences are and it all comes full circle."
Happy listening!